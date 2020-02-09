AT&T (NYSE:T) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about AT&T (NYSE:T) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

T opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

