Brokers Offer Predictions for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S’s FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

CPCAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CPCAY opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

