Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Earnings Miss

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $202.87 and last traded at $205.07, 1,154,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 533,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.94.

The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on VRSN. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Verisign by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 92.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 172.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Verisign Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

