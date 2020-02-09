Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Up 6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shot up 6% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.43, 963,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average session volume of 365,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

PXLW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pixelworks by 2,148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 176,188 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pixelworks by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pixelworks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $160.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.