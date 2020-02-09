Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded down 5.4% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $126.60 and last traded at $126.91, 5,613,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 2,866,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.19.

The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,327,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $144,311,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $61,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 352,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 299,296 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

