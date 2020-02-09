Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tyson Foods earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.23.

TSN opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

