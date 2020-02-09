FY2019 EPS Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo Spa Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

ISNPY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ISNPY opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

