Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s score:

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.