LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Getting Very Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) has been trending very positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. LATAM Airlines Group earned a news sentiment score of 3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected LATAM Airlines Group’s analysis:

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.26. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LTM. Itau Unibanco raised LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BBA Icatu Securities upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LATAM Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

