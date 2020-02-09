Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Price Up 7.8% Following Strong Earnings

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $60.42 and last traded at $59.69, approximately 709,032 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 232,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

