NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Price Up 12% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares rose 12% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $19.73, approximately 24,812,973 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 11,787,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,450,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,937,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

