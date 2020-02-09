NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Price Up 12% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares rose 12% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $19.73, approximately 24,812,973 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 11,787,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.
The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,450,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,937,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
