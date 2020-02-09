Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading Up 15% Following Strong Earnings

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was up 15% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $58.96 and last traded at $55.81, approximately 1,715,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 526,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.
The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
