Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 6,207,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,050% from the previous session’s volume of 539,867 shares.The stock last traded at $6.03 and had previously closed at $4.74.

The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.26 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%.

TNAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

In other news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 50,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,927 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,199.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Telenav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Telenav by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telenav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Telenav by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telenav in the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $230.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Telenav Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

