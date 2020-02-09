FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) were up 0.2% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92, approximately 983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0244 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 131,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 270,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 35,078 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hub Group Stock Price Up 7.8% Following Strong Earnings
Hub Group Stock Price Up 7.8% Following Strong Earnings
NortonLifeLock Stock Price Up 12% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings
NortonLifeLock Stock Price Up 12% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Bill.com Trading Up 15% Following Strong Earnings
Bill.com Trading Up 15% Following Strong Earnings
Telenav Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings
Telenav Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings
FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement
FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement
Trinseo Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss
Trinseo Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report