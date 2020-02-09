Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 15721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Trinseo alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.