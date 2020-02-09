Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.80. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 27,039 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LBRT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3,155.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,055,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,258,000 after buying an additional 1,992,045 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth about $5,285,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,806,000 after buying an additional 294,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth about $1,998,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 717.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 102,454 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $877.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

