Zillah Byng-Maddick Buys 8,387 Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Maddick acquired 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($15.57) per share, with a total value of £99,302.08 ($130,626.26).

Zillah Byng-Maddick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Zillah Byng-Maddick sold 1,045,344 shares of Future stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.42), for a total transaction of £14,634,816 ($19,251,270.72).

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.44) on Friday. Future plc has a 1-year low of GBX 530 ($6.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,423.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,288.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

FUTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,562 ($20.55) to GBX 1,659 ($21.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,644.80 ($21.64).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

