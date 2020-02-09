Insider Buying: Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) insider Camela Galano acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £17,800 ($23,414.89).
CINE stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.41) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. Cineworld Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 181.90 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 200.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.59.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cineworld Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.85%.
Cineworld Group Company Profile
Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.
