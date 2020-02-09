Insider Buying: Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) insider Camela Galano acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £17,800 ($23,414.89).

CINE stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.41) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. Cineworld Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 181.90 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 200.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cineworld Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CINE shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 306.92 ($4.04).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

