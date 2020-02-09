Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT) Insider Sells £1,949.30 in Stock

Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT) insider Jonathan Glenn sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($13.29), for a total transaction of £1,949.30 ($2,564.19).

LON:CSRT opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.29) on Friday. Consort Medical plc has a one year low of GBX 702 ($9.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,075 ($14.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $502.28 million and a P/E ratio of 127.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,024.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 863.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSRT. Shore Capital lowered shares of Consort Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Consort Medical to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

