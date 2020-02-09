Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Waste Management, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Waste Management in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.23.

Waste Management stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.55. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,484 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 11,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 987,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Waste Management by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 899,152 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,921,000 after purchasing an additional 540,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

