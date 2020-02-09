QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $14.82. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. QuinStreet shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 249,913 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $330,189.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,793 shares of company stock worth $5,160,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $759.16 million, a PE ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

