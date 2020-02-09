Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $36.92 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 16918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Century Communities from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Century Communities by 421.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 42,222 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 14.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 20,429 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,702,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 403,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.