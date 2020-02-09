Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $36.92 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 16918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.
The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Century Communities from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
About Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)
Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
