New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.11, but opened at $38.55. New York Times shares last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 72,331 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

In related news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,267,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 487,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,218,472.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $2,038,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,830,649.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in New York Times by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,614,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,954,000 after acquiring an additional 111,815 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in New York Times by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,907,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,357,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in New York Times by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,325,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after acquiring an additional 242,119 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in New York Times by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 927,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,843,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30.

New York Times Company Profile (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

