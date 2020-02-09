Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 2669786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COLL. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,842 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $680.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

