T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $85.58 and last traded at $85.08, with a volume of 3276405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.77.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nomura upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,053,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.