Brokers Issue Forecasts for XPEL’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) – B. Riley issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of XPEL in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $16.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XPEL has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

