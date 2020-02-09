Michael James Fletcher Sells 6,637,040 Shares of Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) Stock

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) insider Michael James Fletcher sold 6,637,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £1,194,667.20 ($1,571,516.97).

Shares of INSE stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.26) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.13. The company has a market cap of $139.23 million and a PE ratio of 32.50. Inspired Energy PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.05 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

