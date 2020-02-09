Rico Back Buys 300,000 Shares of Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Stock

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) insider Rico Back bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £537,000 ($706,393.05).

Rico Back also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Rico Back bought 300,000 shares of Royal Mail stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £702,000 ($923,441.20).

RMG stock opened at GBX 178.80 ($2.35) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 215.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 215.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Royal Mail PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Royal Mail to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 194.54 ($2.56).

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

