Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) Insider Simon Emeny Buys 2,500 Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) insider Simon Emeny acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 945 ($12.43) per share, with a total value of £23,625 ($31,077.35).

Shares of LON:FSTA opened at GBX 922 ($12.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fuller, Smith & Turner plc has a 1 year low of GBX 882 ($11.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $298.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 957.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price (up previously from GBX 915 ($12.04)) on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fuller, Smith & Turner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,180 ($15.52).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

