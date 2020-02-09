Analysts Offer Predictions for Welltower Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Welltower in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.18 per share for the year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.12. Welltower has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $93.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,751,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

