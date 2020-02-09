Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Upland Software in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $985.43 million, a P/E ratio of -41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.42. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $54.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 463.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

