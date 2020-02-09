B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 430.31 ($5.66).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of BME opened at GBX 375.50 ($4.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 388.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 375.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 28.66. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313.10 ($4.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.