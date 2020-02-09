GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Trading Down 2% on Disappointing Earnings

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) dropped 2% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.86, approximately 971,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 868,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 15.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GasLog by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GasLog by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 349,969 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.07.

GasLog Company Profile (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

