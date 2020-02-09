Ian Davis Purchases 286 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Ian Davis purchased 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 693 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,981.98 ($2,607.18).

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 687 ($9.04) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 678.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 740.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion and a PE ratio of -5.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RR shares. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,143 ($15.04) to GBX 1,181 ($15.54) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 938 ($12.34) price target (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 485 ($6.38) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 919.67 ($12.10).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

