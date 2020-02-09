Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $78.54, but opened at $79.77. Tyson Foods shares last traded at $80.43, with a volume of 177,544 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.23.

In other news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $55,440,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1,026.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after buying an additional 182,887 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tyson Foods by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,701,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,605,000 after buying an additional 181,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.43.

About Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

