SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Rosehill Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Rosehill Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million.

ROSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROSE opened at $0.91 on Friday. Rosehill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.49.

In other Rosehill Resources news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,000 shares of Rosehill Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,210 shares of company stock worth $61,296 in the last ninety days. 80.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rosehill Resources by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 345,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 166,032 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 143,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the period. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

