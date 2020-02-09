Insider Buying: Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) Insider Acquires 103,372 Shares of Stock

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) insider Alex Borrelli acquired 103,372 shares of Greatland Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,134.88 ($5,439.20).

Shares of Greatland Gold stock opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.90. The company has a market cap of $155.61 million and a P/E ratio of -43.50. Greatland Gold plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.99 ($0.05).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective (up from GBX 4 ($0.05)) on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

