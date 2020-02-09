Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RROTF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52. Roots has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.43.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

