Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.43

Press coverage about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has trended neutral on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Nissan Motor’s analysis:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

