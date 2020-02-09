AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $92.19 and last traded at $91.44, with a volume of 6954087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.18.

The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46.

About AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

