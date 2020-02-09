Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Given Media Sentiment Score of -1.80

News headlines about Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Medical Facilities earned a news impact score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFCSF opened at $2.93 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

