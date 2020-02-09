Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -4.75

News coverage about Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) has been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Siemens earned a media sentiment score of -4.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SMAWF stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. Siemens has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $132.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.07.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

