Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 1.14

News coverage about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a news sentiment score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day moving average of $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

