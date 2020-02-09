Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -3.00

Media coverage about Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Peabody Energy earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the coal producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Peabody Energy's analysis:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of BTU opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.65. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $957.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,071 shares of company stock valued at $50,000. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

