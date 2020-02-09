Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a daily sentiment score of 0.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Rio Tinto’s score:

Shares of RIO stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $867.26.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

