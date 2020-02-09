Pioneer Natural Resources to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.72 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $7.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.76. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

PXD opened at $137.82 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

