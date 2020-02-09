DA Davidson Comments on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2020 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $82.87 and a twelve month high of $126.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hasbro by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 645.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,732,000 after purchasing an additional 424,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

