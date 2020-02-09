HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given Daily News Impact Score of -3.50

Headlines about HP (NYSE:HPQ) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HP earned a news impact score of -3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the computer maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected HP’s ranking:

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $21.73 on Friday. HP has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HP will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.