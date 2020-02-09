FY2019 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 17.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

