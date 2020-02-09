Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTF) Given News Sentiment Score of -2.33

Media coverage about Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTF) has been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kia Motors earned a media sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of KIMTF stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. Kia Motors has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

Kia Motors Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sales of motor vehicles. It operates through the following segment: Passenger Cars, Recreational Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles. It is also involved in leasing vehicles, providing vehicle maintenance services and automobile Parts. The company was founded on December 10, 1944 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

